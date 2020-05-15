Mark Hamill Was Ready for Luke Skywalker to Turn Evil in 'Return of the Jedi'
Mark Hamill believed Luke Skywalker would turn to the Dark Side by the end of the original Star Wars trilogy — and the actor was kind of looking forward to it.
On Friday, Hamill appeared on SiriusXM's "EW Live" station to talk about his upcoming work on FX's vampire mockumentary What We Do in the Shadows, but of course, the conversation turned to Star Wars.
Hamill told hosts Dalton Ross and Jessica Shaw he was not thrilled when he first read the script for Revenge of the Jedi, the original title of the third film.
"I remember complaining to George [Lucas] about something in Revenge of the Jedi, and I said, 'It's so predictable and pat,' and he said, 'Mark, don't forget. These things were made for children,'" Hamill said. "His original intention was to make movies for, you know, kids! Adolescents and younger."
Because the story of The Empire Strikes Back was so wild, he figured Luke would turn to the Dark Side. And was hoping that would happen, he said.
“Because I was wearing all black, I thought I would go to the Dark Side in the last one," he said. "And, of course, you have to redeem yourself … every actor wants to play their own evil twin.”
Hamill played Skywalker for the final time in last year's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
