Mark Millar Comic 'Reborn' Finds Its Writer (Exclusive)

Producing with Bullock are Roy Lee and Miri Moon of Vertigo Entertainment. Samantha Nisenboim is co-producing.

Reborn is a sci-fi fantasy that tackles the idea of what happens after a person dies. In this case, the story tells of an 80-year-old woman who dies in a hospital and wakes up as a much younger version of herself in a fantastical land of monsters and dragons where an endless war between good and evil wages on. She is reunited with old friends and loved ones, except with her husband who died before her. With her late father and childhood dog, she sets out on a quest to find him.

Millar wrote the comic that was originally published in 2016 and was illustrated by Greg Capullo. Millar and Capullo are serving as exec producers.

Reborn is one of several Millar-created titles in active development at Netflix. The streaming giant acquired Millar’s Millarworld in 2017, picking up a comic book library of a range of genres and also having Millar create new titles. Reborn catching heat also follows the success Netflix has found with another female-centric comic book adaptation, The Old Guard.

Smith came out of the Marvel writers program and in the last few years has nabbed both film and TV projects. She is working on an untitled Into the Spider-Verse spinoff as well as an adaptation of DC/Vertigo comic 100 Bullets, set up at New Line. She is also developing World War Something for Hulu and FX Productions with Noah Hawley producing.

Smith is repped by Verve, Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment and attorney Lev Ginsburg.