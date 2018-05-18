Mark Millar Tells Comic Store Owners There Will Be "No Reprints for New Netflix Title"

The first issue of 'The Magic Order' will not have a second printing, no matter the demand.

A month out from the release of the first issue of The Magic Order — Mark Millar’s first comic book series under his Millarworld deal with Netflix — the writer has sent comic book retailers a warning to raise inventory numbers while they still can.

In a letter to retailers, Millar warned that the first issue will break from industry norms by having only one printing, despite demand, and that orders should be adjusted accordingly before the upcoming final order cutoff for the title, at which point both retailer demand (and, more importantly, final print numbers) will be locked.

“FOC for #1 is this coming Monday and we hope you’re suitably prepared,” Millar wrote. “We want to get back to that crazy, exciting time where a first printing really meant something too and create a real collectability here with NO SECOND PRINTINGS. We love the idea of making this genuinely sought after. So after inventory on the first and only print run is depleted, there will be no additional printings. That said, we’re very, very sure this is going to sell out, especially after you see the book and once you see the multimedia promotion that’s coming over the next three weeks.”

More information about future promotional efforts, or whether the remaining five issues of the miniseries will also only be available through initial prints, was not disclosed.

While announcing no reprints ahead of the release of a comic book is unusual, it’s not unknown; Marvel did the same thing on multiple titles in the early 2000s as a way to boost initial orders for comics as the company pulled itself out of bankruptcy. Notably, Magic Order’s one-printing-only announcement follows this month’s launch of Brian K. Vaughan and Marcos Martin’s Barrier from Image, a series that will not be collected and will only exist as single issues according to its creators. Whether Image will continue to buck publishing conventions on title launches is something to watch in coming months.

Magic Order, which sees Millar team with artist Olivier Coipiel to tell a story about a hidden history of the world in which five families of magicians have kept the world safe from supernatural threats for generations, is the first new Millar comic book series since 2016’s Reborn, and the first project to be released from his Millarworld imprint since it was purchased by Netflix in August.

When the series was announced in November, Millar said, “We wanted to make a splash with our first book for Netflix and this is it. I love dark fantasy and there’s an enormous gap in the market for something like this.”

The Magic Order No. 1 will be released June 13.