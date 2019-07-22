Netflix Invites Readers to Binge Mark Millar's Next Comic Book

All four issues of 'Chrononauts: Futureshock' will be released on the same day in October.

Not content with making TV series available to binge, Netflix is now intending to do the same for comics, with all four issues of Mark Millar and Eric Canete’s Chrononauts: Futureshock being released to comic book stores simultaneously this fall.

The series, a follow-up to Millar’s 2015 series Chrononauts with Sean Gordon Murphy, will expand on the time-travel concept of the original as Corbin Quinn and Danny Reilly switch from investigating the past to traveling into the future — or, at least, trying to, because someone or something is preventing them from doing so. Or is the problem that there isn’t a future to travel to?

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown