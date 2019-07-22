HEAT VISION

Netflix Invites Readers to Binge Mark Millar's Next Comic Book

by Graeme McMillan
All four issues of 'Chrononauts: Futureshock' will be released on the same day in October.
Netflix/Millarworld
Not content with making TV series available to binge, Netflix is now intending to do the same for comics, with all four issues of Mark Millar and Eric Canete’s Chrononauts: Futureshock being released to comic book stores simultaneously this fall.

The series, a follow-up to Millar’s 2015 series Chrononauts with Sean Gordon Murphy, will expand on the time-travel concept of the original as Corbin Quinn and Danny Reilly switch from investigating the past to traveling into the future — or, at least, trying to, because someone or something is preventing them from doing so. Or is the problem that there isn’t a future to travel to?

The series will feature covers from Pasqual Ferry, with the first issue including variant editions showcasing covers from Travis Charest, Kev Nowlan, Rey Macutay and interior artist Canete, and will be released through Image Comics.

This isn’t the first time someone has attempted a simultaneous release of an entire comic book series in an emulation of the Netflix binge model; indeed, Image Comics tried it in 2014 with Tech Jacket Digital from Robert Kirkman’s Skybound imprint. Currently, independent publisher TKO Studios’ distribution model makes all issues of each series available simultaneously, alongside a collected edition, giving readers the maximum number of options when it comes to reading.

Chrononauts: Futureshock Nos. 1 through 4 is set to be released Oct. 30.

