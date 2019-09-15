Mark Ruffalo Responds to Boris Johnson's Incredible Hulk Comparison
The United Kingdom's Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently compared both himself and Brexit (Britain leaving the European Union) to the Incredible Hulk — and Mark Ruffalo isn't having it.
Johnson told The Mail in a story published Sunday, "Hulk always escaped, no matter how tightly bound in he seemed to be – and that is the case for this country."
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
He added, seemingly speaking of himself, "The madder Hulk gets, the stronger Hulk gets."
Ruffalo saw the comments and the Marvel actor responded in a tweet.
"Boris Johnson forgets that the Hulk only fights for the good of the whole," the Marvel actor wrote. "Mad and strong can also be dense and destructive. The Hulk works best when he is in unison with a team and is a disaster when he is alone. Plus...he’s always got Dr. Banner with science and reason."
Ruffalo has never been shy about his political views. In the past, he has been a staunch Bernie Sanders' supporter.
Boris Johnson forgets that the Hulk only fights for the good of the whole. Mad and strong can also be dense and destructive. The Hulk works best when he is in unison with a team, and is a disaster when he is alone. Plus...he’s always got Dr. Banner with science and reason. pic.twitter.com/jN8BDzgpWl— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 15, 2019
- Ryan Parker
- ryan.parker@thr.com
- @theryanparker
