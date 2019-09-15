HEAT VISION

Mark Ruffalo Responds to Boris Johnson's Incredible Hulk Comparison

by Ryan Parker
"The Hulk works best when he is in unison with a team, and is a disaster when he is alone," the Marvel actor says.
Mark Ruffalo   |   Desiree Navarro/Getty Images
"The Hulk works best when he is in unison with a team, and is a disaster when he is alone," the Marvel actor says.

The United Kingdom's Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently compared both himself and Brexit (Britain leaving the European Union) to the Incredible Hulk — and Mark Ruffalo isn't having it.

Johnson told The Mail in a story published Sunday, "Hulk always escaped, no matter how tightly bound in he seemed to be – and that is the case for this country."

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown

He added, seemingly speaking of himself, "The madder Hulk gets, the stronger Hulk gets."

Ruffalo saw the comments and the Marvel actor responded in a tweet.

"Boris Johnson forgets that the Hulk only fights for the good of the whole," the Marvel actor wrote. "Mad and strong can also be dense and destructive. The Hulk works best when he is in unison with a team and is a disaster when he is alone. Plus...he’s always got Dr. Banner with science and reason."

Ruffalo has never been shy about his political views. In the past, he has been a staunch Bernie Sanders' supporter.

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. The Future of Universal's Monsters Is Coming Into Focus
    by Richard Newby
  2. Conan to Team Up With Marvel's Moon Knight in New Comic Book Series
    by Graeme McMillan
View All
  1. by Mia Galuppo
  2. by Borys Kit
  3. by Borys Kit
  4. by Borys Kit
  5. by Graeme McMillan
LATEST NEWS
1.
Mark Ruffalo Responds to Boris Johnson's Incredible Hulk Comparison
by Ryan Parker
2.
Post Malone Scores Second No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 With 'Hollywood's Bleeding'
by Keith Caulfield, Billboard
3.
'All This Victory' ('Jeedar El Sot'): Film Review | Venice 2019
by Boyd van Hoeij
4.
Bill Burr's New Comedy Special Punches Down on Actors With Disabilities (Guest Column)
by Danny Woodburn
5.
This Week in TV: Emmys, 'A Little Late With Lilly Singh,' 'American Horror Story'
by Rick Porter