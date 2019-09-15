Mark Ruffalo Responds to Boris Johnson's Incredible Hulk Comparison

He added, seemingly speaking of himself, "The madder Hulk gets, the stronger Hulk gets."

Ruffalo saw the comments and the Marvel actor responded in a tweet.

"Boris Johnson forgets that the Hulk only fights for the good of the whole," the Marvel actor wrote. "Mad and strong can also be dense and destructive. The Hulk works best when he is in unison with a team and is a disaster when he is alone. Plus...he’s always got Dr. Banner with science and reason."

Ruffalo has never been shy about his political views. In the past, he has been a staunch Bernie Sanders' supporter.