Mark Ruffalo Totally Spoiled the 'Avengers: Infinity War' Ending Months Ago

[This story contains spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War.]

Hulk smash no spoiler zone.

Avengers: Infinity War opened last weekend to record-breaking numbers and audiences were blown away by the size and scope of the Marvel film. Viewers were also likely shocked by the bleak ending.

For most filmgoers, specifically those who have not read the comics, seeing half of the beloved heroes die after Thanos (John Brolin) snaps his fingers with his gauntlet containing all six Infinity Stones, was a total shock — that is unless they saw a specific interview with Mark Ruffalo last summer.

The Bruce Banner/Hulk actor — who is notorious for (accidently) spoiling Marvel movies — totally gave away the ending while he and co-superhero Don Cheadle, aka War Machine, were doing an interview with Good Morning America at 2017’s D23 Expo.

Ruffalo was just supposed to be talking about his then upcoming Marvel film, Thor: Ragnarok. But, the actor just couldn't help himself. Talking about how some Marvel films have downer endings, Ruffalo said, "Wait until you see this next one... Everybody dies.” He adds, "Well, half."

It is clear by their faces that both he and Cheadle know that was not supposed to be said, and they try to play it off as a joke, but Ruffalo is totally embarrassed by the moment.

Infinity War earned an estimated $258 million in its first weekend, the No. 1 opening of all time in North America.