Mark Wahlberg in Talks to Replace Chris Evans in Antoine Fuqua Thriller 'Infinite'

The movie is an adaptation of the 2009 novel 'The Reincarnationist Papers.'

Mark Wahlberg is in negotiations to star in Infinite, an action thriller that Antoine Fuqua is directing for Paramount.

The actor is stepping into the shoes previously worn by Chris Evans, who dropped out of the project in recent weeks. Sources say that the Avengers: Endgame star, who boarded the project in February, ran into scheduling issues with his Apple TV series, Defending Jacob.

Infinite, with a script by Ian Shorr, adapts the 2009 novel The Reincarnationist Papers, centering on a group of near-immortal men and women who are reincarnated over the centuries and known as “the Infinite.” To defeat an evil mastermind, the group must rely on a man who suffers from schizophrenia and who will have to learn that all his vivid dreams are actually memories from past lives, in order to defeat the villain.

If a deal makes, Wahlberg will stars as the schizophrenic-turned-hero.

Lorenzo di Bonaventura is producing Infinite with Mark Vahradian. John Zaozirny at Bellevue Productions is also producing, with Rafi Crohn executive producing.

Evans ended his decade-long run in the MCU this summer with Endgame and will be seen in the Rian Johnson murder mystery Knives Out, out Nov. 27.

Wahlberg is a Paramount favorite, having starred in two Transformers movies plus the Daddy's Home comedies for the Melrose Avenue-based studio. His last big-screen effort, Instant Family, was also for Paramount. This will be his next film as Infinite is heading towards a September start date.

Wahlberg is repped by WME and Levinson Management.