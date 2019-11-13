Mark Wahlberg in Talks to Join Tom Holland in 'Uncharted'
Mark Wahlberg is in final negotiations to star opposite Tom Holland in Uncharted, Sony’s adaptation of the popular PlayStation video game.
Travis Knight is on board as director of the project, which is being produced by Charles Roven and Alex Gartner via their Atlas Entertainment as well as Avi Arad and Ari Arad, who are producing through their Arad Productions banner.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
The Uncharted video game series centers on adventurer and treasure hunter Nathan Drake. The last numbered entry in the series, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, broke sales records when it launched in 2016 on the PlayStation 4, selling more than 15 million copies worldwide.
Holland is playing Drake. Wahlberg will play a man called Sully, Drake’s closest friend who bails him out of trouble.
Rafe Judkins and duo Art Marcum and Matt Holloway wrote the script.
Wahlberg last starred in Instant Family for Paramount and is currently in production on Infinite, a fantastical adventure thriller that Antoine Fuqua is directing. He is repped by WME, Leverage and Sloane Offer.
- Borys Kit
- @borys_kit
