Mark Wahlberg's 'Six Billion Dollar Man' Pushed Back a Year to 2020

Warner Bros. also announced the release date for its 'Shining' sequel and moved 'Godzilla 2' from spring to summer in 2019.

Audiences will have to wait a little longer to see The Six Billion Dollar Man on the big screen.

Warner Bros. has moved the Mark Wahlberg starrer from May 31, 2019, to June 5, 2020, the studio said Wednesday.

The film recently lost director Damian Szifron, who had boarded the project three years ago when The Weinstein Co. was developing the film adaptation of the classic TV show. Warner Bros. picked up the rights from TWC late last year as Harvey Weinstein's former production company was shedding assets to stay in business.

Warners also has made several other changes to its release calendar, including announcing that director Mike Flanagan's Doctor Sleep, a sequel to The Shining, will hit theaters Jan. 24, 2020. The film is based on Stephen King's 2013 novel of the same name, which follows Danny Torrance, now an adult and battling alcoholism and dealing with the trauma of what happened to him as a child in a certain haunted Colorado hotel.

And in 2019, Godzilla 2 is moving from spring to summer. It will now open May 31, versus March 22 of that year.

More imminently, Crazy Rich Asians is moving up by two days, from Aug. 17 of this year to Aug. 15, a Wednesday.