Mark Zuckerberg Wants His Frodo Ring in Bad Lip Reading of Congressional Hearing

Between slurping his water and looking for his Frodo ring, Mark Zuckerberg has plenty to keep him busy in the latest edition of Bad Lip Reading, which targets his congressional hearing from last month.

The YouTube installment, "Interrogating Zuckerberg: A Bad Lip Reading," mostly features a lot of moments showing the Facebook founder looking robotic and lost as he is being asked random questions, such as whether he would like to buy one politician's van. There is also Lindsey Graham singing "Judy Moonlight."

So far, the video has more than 6.5 million views.

In reality, Zuckerberg was grilled for two days on Capitol Hill after it was revealed political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica improperly gained access to personal information on 87 million Facebook users.

Zuckerberg apologized numerous times for the incident and promised it would not be allowed to happen again.

Bad Lip Reading tends to stick to skewering movies and professional athletes, but it has done a fair share of videos on politicians, too. A video on the first Republican presidential primary debate in 2015 has more than 20 million views.