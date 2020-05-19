Marlon Wayans, Neal H. Moritz Team for Romantic Buddy Action Comedy 'Ride or Die' (Exclusive)

And to wrap a bow on it, Wayans will also star.

The story centers on robbery detective Martin Banks (to be played by Wayans), a consummate professional, and narcotics detective and unapologetic butt-kicker Tami Moore. Sparks and bullets fly when these opposites are partnered to track down a billion dollar cache of deadly opioids stolen from the vault of a multi-national pharmaceutical company and threaten to flood the streets of Chicago.

Wayans describes is as Bad Boys with romance. Or When Harry Met Sally…with guns.

“Rick and I conceived this as a franchise and collaborating with Neal , who has mastered the art of franchises makes it a perfect fit,” said Wayans in a statement.

Said Moritz: I was lucky enough to get a chance to read this script early ..and I had to jump on it..rarely do you read scripts with such a great concept and relationship”

Moritz is in midst of a busy streak, having so far seen Sonic the Hedgehog, Vin Diesel's Bloodshot, and Netflix's Mark Wahlberg-starring Spenser Confidential released this year.

Wayans next appears in Respect, MGM’s Aretha Franklin biopic that stars Jennifer Hudson. He will also appear with Bill Murray and Rashida Jones in On the Rocks, Sofia Coppola’s latest feature.

Wayans is repped by WME, 3 Arts, and Lawrence Kopeikin and Kevin Yorn of Morris Yorn.