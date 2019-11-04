Martin Scorsese Defends Marvel Remarks in N.Y. Times Opinion Story

Scorsese wrote that when he was younger, he came up watching Alfred Hitchcock films, and acknowledged those might be considered the franchise films of its era, and that, yes, they may even have had a "theme park" quality to them, but that was not their defining characteristic.

"Sixty or 70 years later, we’re still watching those pictures and marveling at them. But is it the thrills and the shocks that we keep going back to? I don’t think so," Scorsese wrote. "The set pieces in North by Northwest are stunning, but they would be nothing more than a succession of dynamic and elegant compositions and cuts without the painful emotions at the center of the story or the absolute lostness of Cary Grant’s character."

He described today's filmmaking as "market-researched, audience-tested, vetted, modified, revetted and remodified until they’re ready for consumption."

The director continued his assessment by comparing Marvel films to auteur filmmakers of today.

"Another way of putting it would be that they are everything that the films of Paul Thomas Anderson or Claire Denis or Spike Lee or Ari Aster or Kathryn Bigelow or Wes Anderson are not," Scorsese wrote. "When I watch a movie by any of those filmmakers, I know I’m going to see something absolutely new and be taken to unexpected and maybe even unnameable areas of experience. My sense of what is possible in telling stories with moving images and sounds is going to be expanded."

The filmmaker added that there's a reason he cares to speak out against these films. He wrote that the current landscape makes it harder than ever for non-franchise films to get into theaters, and acknowledged that he's stating that as someone who recently made the The Irishman for Netflix, with the streaming service giving him the resources no traditional studio would have for that film.

"We have a theatrical window, which is great," Scorsese wrote. "Would I like the picture to play on more big screens for longer periods of time? Of course I would. But no matter whom you make your movie with, the fact is that the screens in most multiplexes are crowded with franchise pictures."

Scorsese's original comments last month sparked a heated debate, with Disney CEO Bob Iger and others defending Marvel properties, and director Francis Ford Coppola siding with Scorsese.