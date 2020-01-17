Marvel Adds 'Avengers' and 'Fantastic Four' Prologues for 'Empyre' Storyline

Ewing and Pepe Larraz’s Empyre: Avengers follows the team as it’s drawn to something called the Green Area of the Moon to meet old friends and deal with a shared threat, while Empyre: Fantastic Four, by Slott and R.B. Silva, sees Marvel’s “first family” come face to face with the final conflict of the Kree/Skrull War ahead of both sides joining together for the new storyline; both issues, according to Marvel, will “feature first appearances for major new players in the Marvel Universe.”

In a statement, Ewing explained, “Empyre starts with a bang — the Avengers and the Fantastic Four meeting a threat from two sides, with two different strategies — and these [zero] issues will let set readers up to see how they got there. As the Avengers meet with old friends, and the Fantastic Four run into some brand new ones, both teams face some stark choices and a test of their character as a team. It's the best way to get inside the heads of the Avengers and the Fantastic Four before the main action begins.”

Both issues will be released in April.