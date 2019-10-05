Marvel Announces New 'Wolverine' Comic Book Series As Part of 'Dawn of X' Relaunch

In a statement, Percy said of his new gig, "We all have that character. The one we love more than any other. The one we treasure in books and movies and maybe memorialize with a T-shirt or tattoo. The one we relate to as a cracked-mirror version of ourselves. For me — as a growly, grumpy, hairy, smelly, muscled, flannel-clad, whiskey-swilling loner who lives in the woods of the frozen north — it's Logan. And though this might sound corny, it also feels right to say that writing Wolverine is a dream come true, a childhood fantasy realized. No kidding, bub."

The new title launches in February 2020.

Outside of the new Wolverine series, panelists used the opportunity to more clearly unpack the concept behind their individual projects now that House of X and Powers of X have drastically reshaped expectations of what an X-Men comic book can be. New Mutants, for example, will feature a team welcoming newcomers to the newly established mutant nation of Krakoa, while Marauders will feature Kitty Pryde and the Hellfire Trading Company and is, according to a video appearance from Hickman, central to the future of the franchise. "It’s a much bigger book than we’ve let on," said writer Gerry Duggan.

Not every mutant is on board with the separatist thinking of Charles Xavier and the nation of Krakoa, which is where Fallen Angels comes in, while X-Force features the mutant version of an intelligence agency with biotechnology provided by the island of Krakoa itself.

Central to the Dawn of X launch is the new X-Men title, written by Jonathan Hickman himself, which will focus on the grand scheme of the new mutant nation as a whole, with an upcoming issue featuring the group attending a world economic summit. Amusingly, during the question and answer portion of the panel, a fan double-checked that the current status quo of the franchise was, in fact, "real" and not an alternate timeline; senior editor Jordan White confirmed that, yes, it is indeed happening and also, Professor Xavier is not some kind of doppelgänger.

The Dawn of X launch will be supported by a special trading card release in comic stores, which will feature secret messages written in the coded language of Krakoan as shown in House of X. The line launches with X-Men No. 1, released Oct. 16.