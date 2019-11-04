Marvel Brings 'Ant-Man' Back For New Comic

“Dylan Burnett, [colorist] Mike Spicer and I are out to put the ant in Ant-Man, turn over some rocks and craft a bug-forward tale that starts small and spins into a world-spanning adventure,” Wells said in a statement about the new title. The series will open with a story in which Scott Lang takes a job offered by beekeepers that, in Marvel’s words, “uncover[s] a global conspiracy that could topple the world order.”

The title marks the first comic book headline gig for Ant-Man since last year’s Ant-Man & The Wasp mini-series, released to accompany the movie of the same name. Prior to that, he had been reduced to smaller roles — no pun intended — since the 2016 conclusion of The Astonishing Ant-Man series.

Ant-Man No. 1 will be released February 2020.