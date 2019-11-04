HEAT VISION

Marvel Brings 'Ant-Man' Back For New Comic

by Graeme McMillan
The new title will feature Scott Lang and his daughter Cassie as fellow size-shifting heroes.
Eduard Petrovich/Marvel Entertainment
The new title will feature Scott Lang and his daughter Cassie as fellow size-shifting heroes.

Things are looking up for Scott Lang. Just days after The Hollywood Reporter reported that Marvel Studios has signed Peyton Reed for a third Ant-Man movie, Marvel Entertainment has announced a new comic book series for the character as well.

The new series will be written by Robot Chicken writer Zeb Wells, with art from Dylan Burnett (Cosmic Ghost Rider, X-Force), with the publisher promising that the series will not only feature the titular hero, but also his daughter Cassie — aka the size-changing hero Stinger — and “many of your other favorite Marvel super heroes.” Eduard Petrovich provides the cover for the first issue.

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown

“Dylan Burnett, [colorist] Mike Spicer and I are out to put the ant in Ant-Man, turn over some rocks and craft a bug-forward tale that starts small and spins into a world-spanning adventure,” Wells said in a statement about the new title. The series will open with a story in which Scott Lang takes a job offered by beekeepers that, in Marvel’s words, “uncover[s] a global conspiracy that could topple the world order.”

The title marks the first comic book headline gig for Ant-Man since last year’s Ant-Man & The Wasp mini-series, released to accompany the movie of the same name. Prior to that, he had been reduced to smaller roles — no pun intended — since the 2016 conclusion of The Astonishing Ant-Man series.

Ant-Man No. 1 will be released February 2020.

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. 'Jiro Dreams of Sushi' Filmmaker Sets Thriller 'Consume' With 21 Laps, Fox Searchlight (Exclusive)
    by Borys Kit
  2. One Reason 'Terminator: Dark Fate' Didn't Connect with Sci-Fi Audiences
    by Ciara Wardlow
View All
  1. by Graeme McMillan
  2. by Brian Davids
  3. by Graeme McMillan
  4. by Graeme McMillan
  5. by Richard Newby
LATEST NEWS
1.
Marvel Brings 'Ant-Man' Back For New Comic
by Graeme McMillan
2.
Kay Cannon to Direct 'Del & Charna' Comedy Improv Biopic
by Etan Vlessing
3.
Christophe Ruggia, French Filmmaker Accused of Sexual Harassment, Is Fired From Directors’ Association
by Jordan Mintzer
4.
'The Devil Next Door': TV Review
by Daniel Fienberg
5.
Jessica Chastain to Star in Artist Dramedy 'Losing Clementine'
by Etan Vlessing