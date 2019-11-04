Marvel Brings 'Ant-Man' Back For New Comic
Things are looking up for Scott Lang. Just days after The Hollywood Reporter reported that Marvel Studios has signed Peyton Reed for a third Ant-Man movie, Marvel Entertainment has announced a new comic book series for the character as well.
The new series will be written by Robot Chicken writer Zeb Wells, with art from Dylan Burnett (Cosmic Ghost Rider, X-Force), with the publisher promising that the series will not only feature the titular hero, but also his daughter Cassie — aka the size-changing hero Stinger — and “many of your other favorite Marvel super heroes.” Eduard Petrovich provides the cover for the first issue.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
“Dylan Burnett, [colorist] Mike Spicer and I are out to put the ant in Ant-Man, turn over some rocks and craft a bug-forward tale that starts small and spins into a world-spanning adventure,” Wells said in a statement about the new title. The series will open with a story in which Scott Lang takes a job offered by beekeepers that, in Marvel’s words, “uncover[s] a global conspiracy that could topple the world order.”
The title marks the first comic book headline gig for Ant-Man since last year’s Ant-Man & The Wasp mini-series, released to accompany the movie of the same name. Prior to that, he had been reduced to smaller roles — no pun intended — since the 2016 conclusion of The Astonishing Ant-Man series.
Ant-Man No. 1 will be released February 2020.
