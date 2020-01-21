Hero Collector Launches Marvel Cinematic Universe Figurine Line

Iron Man, Captain America and Spider-Man lead the way.

The Infinity Saga may be over for those inside the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but for fans, it’s about to begin again with the launch of a new line of collectible metal figurines from Hero Collector featuring the heroes and villains of the MCU in all their glory.

The new collection, which will launch the Hero Collector Heavyweight line, follows the company’s successful Classic Marvel Figurine Collection, which ran from 2005 though 2013 and featured miniatures of 200 different comic book characters from the Marvel catalog from Spider-Man, Captain America, and Iron Man to more obscure choices including the Impossible Man, Batroc the Leaper and Stingray.

Each of the Hero Collector Heavyweight figures are 1:18 scale reproductions and stand around 4-5 inches tall, and will be released in a collector’s tin with the character and movie logos appropriate for release. The first three figures to debut from the line will be Iron Man, wearing the Mark XLVI armor from 2016’s Captain America: Civil War; Captain America, wearing the uniform he appeared in during Avengers: Infinity War in 2018; and Spider-Man, as seen in his Iron Spider suit from Avengers: Infinity War.



The collection is scheduled to launch in the second quarter of 2020.