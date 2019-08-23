Marvel Unveils 3 New Disney+ Shows Including 'She-Hulk' and 'Moon Knight'

Moon Knight — who showed up as a good guy in 1975’s Werewolf by Night No. 32 — is the vigilante alter ego of mercenary Marc Spector, but it’s actually more complicated than that: Spector also has a couple of other alter egos (millionaire Steven Grant and cab driver Jake Lockley) that may or may not be separate, alternate personalities, and the same may be true of Khonshu, the Egyptian deity who is either guiding Spector through his costumed adventures or a figment of Spector’s imagination. In recent years, another persona has emerged: “Mr. Knight,” a police consultant who dresses in all white and wears a mask while solving unusual crimes.

Ahead of the panel, The Hollywood Reporter broke the news Friday that Ms. Marvel is in development with British writer Bisha K. Ali to write and act as showrunner.

Also in the panel, Feige touted the alternate reality animated series What If…?, which will hit summer 2021 and stars Jeffrey Wright voicing the all-seeing Watcher. It takes key moments from the MCU, with one key difference for each event that spins off into new stories. Feige showed off the first footage, which showed images of things like a Zombie Captain America and Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) taking on the mantle of Captain America, calling herself Captain Carter. It also appeared that one episode featured Tony Stark as Guardians of the Galaxy character Star-Lord.

"I am the Watcher. I am your guide through these vast new realities," Wright said in voice over. "Follow me and dare to face the unknown and ponder the question, What If….?"

Next came a brief discussion of Loki, which centers on Tom Hiddleston's trickster god and will debut on Disney+ in spring 2021. Though Loki died in Avengers: Infinity War, this show will follow the version of the character who in Endgame stole an Infinity Stone and teleported away.

"It's your boundless enthusiasm and you're support that means Loki has more story left to tell," Hiddleston said in a video message." "It will never stop surprising and delighting me that you think he is cool."

Feige next brought out the cast of Falcon & Winter Soldier, which stars Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Daniel Brühl and Emily VanCamp, will bow in fall 2020. He also revealed that Wyatt Russell will play John Walker in the series. Feige asked him to tell him something about the character, but the actor declined, citing secrecy.

Introduced as “Super Patriot” in 1986’s Captain America No. 323, John Walker was the U.S. government’s choice to replace Steve Rogers as Captain America. More hardline and violent than the original Cap, he didn’t last long in the job, but remained a government agent under the name U.S.Agent, eventually becoming a respected hero inside the Marvel Universe, and a fan-favorite character in the real world.

WandaVision, starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, debuts in spring 2021 and take place after Avengers: Endgame as Wanda Maximoff deals with the loss of her partner, Vision. In addition to Olsen and Bettany, the Captain Marvel character Monica Rambeau, who was a child in that '90s-set film, will appear as an adult and be played by Teyonah Parris. New casting includes Kat Dennings, Randall Park and Kathryn Hahn.

Filming hasn't started, but the team showed off a small teaser. It began with a 1950s TV set showing images from the Dick Van Dyke Show intercut with old scenes of Wanda and Vision together in previous MCU movies.

Unlike corporate sibling Lucasfilm, which will soon be giving Star Wars a big screen break for several years as it focuses on Disney+, Marvel Studios' is continuing to release both films and series, with its streaming services intertwined with its theatrical releases. It's upcoming series include Falcon & Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If...? and Hawkeye.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has long had a series of TV series said to be connected to it, including ABC's Agents of SHIELD and Netflix shows like Daredevil and The Punisher, but they never truly felt intertwined with what was happening the films. Disney+ marks a change in the storytelling, allowing the shows to affect the films and vice versa.

Disney+ launches Nov. 12 in the U.S.