Marvel Removes Essay Critical of America in 80th Anniversary Issue

“The system isn’t just. We’ve treated some of our own abominably,” he wrote. “Worse, we’ve perpetuated the myth that any American can become anything, can achieve anything, through sheer force of will. And that’s not always true. This isn’t the land of opportunity for everyone. The American ideals aren’t always shared fairly. Yet without them, we have nothing.”

He went on to write, “America’s systems are flawed, but they’re our only mechanism with which to remedy inequality on a meaningful scale. Yes, it’s hard and bloody work. But history has shown us that we can, bit by bit, right that system when enough of us get angry. When enough of us take to the streets and force those in power to listen. When enough of us call for revolution and say, ‘Injustice will not stand.’”

Marvel Comics No. 1000 is the centerpiece of Marvel's 80th anniversary celebrations.

The essay appeared in an early version of the $9.99 release sent to comic store retailers by Marvel in July, in an attempt to raise orders for the issue. In the final version of Marvel Comics No. 1000, in stores Wednesday, the essay has been replaced by a less critical piece, also credited to Waid, that is more directly tied to Captain America, and notably less critical of the United States, talking about the way in which Captain America’s mask is worn as a reminder that Captain America is representative of an ideal, not a person.

“It’s a commitment to fight every day for justice, for acceptance and equality, and for the rights of everyone in this nation. At its best, this is a good country filled with people who recognize that those—not hatred, not bigotry, not exclusion—are the values of true patriotism,” the new essay explains in the closest it comes to any kind of political or social criticism.

The change follows the news that Spiegelman had been asked to remove mention of “the Orange Skull” in an introduction to an upcoming Marvel reprint collection because, he was told, Marvel “is not allowing its publications to take a political stance.” The essay was later published by The Guardian.

Marvel Entertainment CEO and chairman Ike Perlmutter is a longtime friend and supporter of Donald Trump, a member of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, and is reportedly part of a group of business people making policy decisions about the Department of Veteran Affairs behind the scenes. Perlmutter is known to be one of the largest individual donors to the Trump campaign, recently donating the maximum amount of $360,000 to the President’s re-election campaign, making him perhaps particularly touchy about comments about the United States system being flawed, or calling for people to take to the streets to voice their anger.

Marvel Comics No. 1000, announced in May, is a special issue in which each page is created by a different team of writers and artists and representative of a single year in Marvel’s output. The issue is edited by Marvel executive editor Tom Brevoort.

Marvel officially declined to comment on the matter, although a Marvel insider noted that the version sent to retailers was not final, and that pages are always subject to change. The essay was tweaked to better fit the tone of the book, said the insider.