Marvel Debuts New Ongoing 'Black Widow' Comic

Since that revival, she's starred in two separate five-part miniseries, both published last year: Black Widow and Web of Black Widow, the latter being a historical series telling a story from Natasha's first year as a spy. The new series is the first time the character has starred in an open-ended series since 2016's eponymous series, and will be the fourth comic book series titled "Black Widow" in the past ten years.

In the launch trailer for the project, Marvel editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski said, “Natasha’s fought so many different villains over the years but she’s never had that one definitive villain in her life but now we’re bringing her past back to haunt her so to speak with the Red Guardian. What Kelly Thompson is doing, pulling together all these amazing elements of Black Widow’s past to bring her in the future makes it a must-read comic of 2020.”

Black Widow No. 1 will be released in April.