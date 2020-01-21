HEAT VISION

Marvel Debuts New Ongoing 'Black Widow' Comic

by Graeme McMillan
Not content with the three already announced comic book projects launching in April related to May’s Black Widow movie, Marvel Entertainment is launching a new, ongoing Black Widow comic book series that same month.

The series, written by Kelly Thompson with art by Elena Casagrande, will see the Black Widow’s various enemies return to threaten the former super spy with something “even more permanent than death,” according to the publisher — a line that makes more sense when it’s remembered that Natasha Romanoff was killed off in 2017’s Secret Empire storyline, only to return a year later in the Tales of Suspense mini-series.

Since that revival, she's starred in two separate five-part miniseries, both published last year: Black Widow and Web of Black Widow, the latter being a historical series telling a story from Natasha's first year as a spy. The new series is the first time the character has starred in an open-ended series since 2016's eponymous series, and will be the fourth comic book series titled "Black Widow" in the past ten years. 

In the launch trailer for the project, Marvel editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski said, “Natasha’s fought so many different villains over the years but she’s never had that one definitive villain in her life but now we’re bringing her past back to haunt her so to speak with the Red Guardian. What Kelly Thompson is doing, pulling together all these amazing elements of Black Widow’s past to bring her in the future makes it a must-read comic of 2020.”

Black Widow No. 1 will be released in April.

