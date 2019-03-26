Marvel Debuts Original 'War of the Realms' Theme Music Ahead of Comic Launch

The track was created by Jimmy Urine of the band Mindless Self-Indulgence.

How big a deal is Marvel Entertainment’s upcoming comic book event War of the Realms? Big enough to earn its own original theme music, debuting a week before the comic unleashes war on Earth.

The track, which apparently doesn’t have a title beyond “Official War of the Realms Soundtrack Theme,” was unveiled during the latest installment of Marvel’s promotional This Week in Marvel podcast, before being uploaded as a separate entity to YouTube. (You can listen below.)

The music was written and recorded by James Euringer — AKA Jimmy Urine — of the band Mindless Self-Indulgence, with “creative input from War of the Realms writer Jason Aaron,” according to Marvel. Curiously enough, Marvel also credits “Marvel Entertainment” as the producer of the track, which presumably is intended in the movie sense, rather than the traditional music industry-use of the term.

If the idea of creating an original piece of music as comic book soundtrack sounds familiar, it may be because DC created a six-track E.P. to accompany 2017’s Dark Nights: Metal mini-series, with soundtrack composer Tyler Bates and Warner Bros. Records SVP of A&R Mike Elizondo overseeing the project.

Even that wasn’t a first, however, as anyone who remembers KRS-ONE’s Break the Chain — a 1994 comic book that came with an accompanying soundtrack on cassette — would point out.

War of the Realms, illustrated by Russell Dauterman, launches April 3 in comic book stores and digitally with an extra-length first issue.