Marvel Ends 'Hunt for Wolverine' With 'Dead Ends' Special Issue

The fan-favorite X-Man will be found by friends this August for the first time since his 2014 death.

He’s the best there is at what he does, and what he does takes a very long time to make a full recovery from. Marvel Entertainment has announced the end of its Hunt for Wolverine line of comic books, with the one-shot Hunt for Wolverine: Dead Ends scheduled for an August release.

Dead Ends will be written by Charles Soule, the man responsible for both the 2014 Death of Wolverine miniseries as well as April’s The Hunt for Wolverine No. 1, which launched the current storyline. Art for the issue will come from Ramon Rosanas.

April’s Hunt for Wolverine issue launched four spinoff miniseries titled Hunt for Wolverine: The Adamantium Agenda, Hunt for Wolverine: Claws of the Killer, Hunt for Wolverine: Mystery in Madripoor and Hunt for Wolverine: Weapon Lost, each of which follows different characters’ searches for the popular mutant, who returned from the dead in 2017’s Marvel Legacy No. 1.

“The four Hunt For Wolverine miniseries all follow different threads in pursuit of our pointy-fisted friend, and each comes to a conclusion with different pieces of the puzzle. With Dead Ends, the players assemble to bring those puzzle together and see what they learned,” explained editor Jordan White in a statement, “but they might not like what they find.”

All told, the storyline will run for 18 issues before its conclusion; additionally, the character appeared in a number of so-called “post-credit sequences” in nine Marvel comics from January through March this year, and was also a protagonist in February’s Infinity Countdown: Prime special issue. This means that, ahead of his official return to the Marvel comic book universe, Wolverine will have either appeared in, or been the titular focus of, 28 comic book issues in just eight months. Just think about what he’ll be capable of when he’s trying.

Hunt for Wolverine: Dead Ends No. 1 will be released in comic stores and digitally Aug. 29.