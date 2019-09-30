Marvel to Launch 'Warhammer' Comic Line in 2020
In an unexpected announcement ahead of this week’s New York Comic Con, Marvel Entertainment has revealed a new publishing partnership with British gaming company Games Workshop that will see Marvel take on the comic book license for the popular Warhammer franchise.
Launched in 1983, Warhammer — originally Warhammer Fantasy Battle — is a tabletop miniature game franchise that blends medieval battle with influences from science-fiction and fantasy genres, with properties including Warhammer 40,000 — set in the 41st millennium, and mixing SF military tropes with demons, magic and elves — and the more traditional Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, which replaced the original Fantasy Battle franchise in 2015 and includes a mythology of eight “Mortal Realms” in conflict with each other.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
The property has an extensive mythology that has been expanded through prose novels, audiobooks and graphic novels previously published by Games Workshop itself under the Black Library label.
In a statement Monday, Marvel editor Mark Basso said, “I can’t tell you how excited we are about diving into the depths of the expansive universes of Warhammer. At Marvel, we’re no strangers to telling deeply character-focused tales set in an interconnected world of stories, and fans are going to love what we’re already starting to cook up with the Games Workshop team for the Warhammer comics.”
The announcement of the partnership comes as Marvel continues to aggressively expand its publishing line, which has led to publishing partnerships with Conan Properties and Disney sibling Lucasfilm.
More details about the partnership will be revealed at a later time.
