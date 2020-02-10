Marvel to Launch Expansive New Comic Series 'The Marvels'

As the title might suggest, The Marvels is a spin-off from the critically acclaimed 1994 mini-series Marvels, which retold the events of the earliest Marvel comics from the point of view of a photojournalist. In the past two years, Marvels has been reprinted as Marvels Annotated, adapted into a podcast, and been the inspiration for a number of spin-off comic books, including Marvel, Marvels X and Marvels Snapshot.

The new series will be illustrated by Yildiray Cinar, with covers and character designs from Busiek’s partner on the Marvels miniseries, Alex Ross.

“We knew we needed someone who could draw whatever part of Marvel we threw at him, from gritty mean-streets stuff for a Punisher scene to hi-tech Super Heroes with the Avengers to cosmic oddities and ancient history and more,” Busiek said of the series’ artist. “And Yıldıray can do all that and make it feel spectacular and active and human and quirky, all at once… Having Alex and Yildiray both involved give me a lot of confidence that wherever the stories go, we’re in very good hands.”

The first issue of the series will be released in May.