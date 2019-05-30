Marvel to Launch New Audiobook Line This Fall

In another attempt to dominate the audio market, Marvel Entertainment is partnering with Dreamscape Media to adapt a number of existing prose books based on its library of characters into audiobooks, starting this fall.

Although no specific titles were mentioned in the announcement of the new Marvel/Dreamscape deal, the two companies promise “nearly 25 original, new audiobook recordings of Marvel's classic and iconic prose stories including Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, Spider-Man, X-Men and other characters from the works of industry legends like David Michelinie, Tony Isabella, Len Wein, Marv Wolfman and Peter David.” Based on the authors listed, offerings will include adaptations of Pocket Books’ 1978-1979 Marvel prose line, as well as 1996’s The Incredible Hulk: What Savage Beast.

Titles will be available starting September via Hoopla Digital, the public library digital service owned by Dreamscape Media’s parent company, Midwest Tape, as well as released as physical and digital audiobooks through Amazon, Audible, Google, Overdrive and other retailers.

In a statement, Dreamscape Media Publisher Tammy Faxel said, “Marvel Entertainment has changed pop culture with its emphasis on character‐driven stories that bring out the super hero in all of us. We are proud to collaborate with Marvel Entertainment to give fans a new way to connect with their favorite super heroes."

The new partnership with Dreamscape Media follows Marvel teaming with podcast platform Stitcher to create an original scripted audio series based around Wolverine. The series, written by novelist and comic book writer Benjamin Percy, is currently in its second season.