Marvel Launching 3 New 'Black Widow' Comics Ahead of Movie
Ahead of Black Widow’s May release in theaters, Marvel Entertainment is planning on capitalizing on the movie’s future success with the launch of no less than three new comic book series featuring characters from the film.
As announced this morning, Marvel will launch Black Widow: Widow’s Sting, Taskmaster and Widowmakers: Red Guardian and Yelena Belova in April, featuring the heroes and villain from the upcoming Marvel Studios release.
Widow’s Sting is set in during Natasha Romanoff’s secret agent past, as she undertakes a mission for S.H.I.E.L.D. to solve a problem in the criminal underworld, while Taskmaster follows the titular mercenary as he becomes a hunted man after the murder of one of the Marvel Universe’s most respected spies.
Widowmakers, meanwhile, reintroduces two semi-forgotten characters ahead of their big screen debut, with Devin Grayson — who created Yelena Belova as a replacement Black Widow for a 1999 miniseries — returning to the character after almost two decades. The publisher’s PR for the title suggests that the series will, in some way, find a new superhero identity for the character after years in the wilderness.
All three titles will debut in April, although release dates have not been made available by Marvel yet; Black Widow will arrive in theaters May 1.
