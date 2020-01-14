Marvel Launching 3 New 'Black Widow' Comics Ahead of Movie

Widow’s Sting is set in during Natasha Romanoff’s secret agent past, as she undertakes a mission for S.H.I.E.L.D. to solve a problem in the criminal underworld, while Taskmaster follows the titular mercenary as he becomes a hunted man after the murder of one of the Marvel Universe’s most respected spies.

Widowmakers, meanwhile, reintroduces two semi-forgotten characters ahead of their big screen debut, with Devin Grayson — who created Yelena Belova as a replacement Black Widow for a 1999 miniseries — returning to the character after almost two decades. The publisher’s PR for the title suggests that the series will, in some way, find a new superhero identity for the character after years in the wilderness.

All three titles will debut in April, although release dates have not been made available by Marvel yet; Black Widow will arrive in theaters May 1.