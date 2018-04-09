Marvel Launches Cooking Show and 4 New Web Series

Marvel is expanding its digital footprint, using food.

Instead of teasing more information about the upcoming X-Men: Extermination comic book series or promoting Avengers: Infinity War, the big news for Marvel Entertainment from this past weekend’s C2E2 convention in Chicago was a new raft of online programming from the company’s New Media department, including... a cooking show?

The programming is a combination of new series and relaunched versions of existing concepts, with five shows focusing on the Marvel brand inside its product and beyond, with new content released daily across the week. The shows are:

Marvel’s Eat The Universe

To use Marvel’s official description, “celebrity Chef Justin Warner welcomes a wide-array of pop culture influencers into his kitchen to cook dishes inspired by Marvel’s rich comic history and talk about their love of the brand, Super Heroes, life, food and everything in between.” (Tuesdays)

Earth’s Mightiest Show

Described by Marvel as a “weekly showcase of how the Marvel Universe has extended and impacted fandom and culture both at home and around the world,” the series will be hosted by Lorraine Cink and Langston Belton, and feature celebrity and creator interviews. (Thursdays)

Women of Marvel

Originally launched in 2014 as a way to promote the women behind the scenes at Marvel — spinning out of a series of convention panels by the same name — Women in Marvel will now be a bi-weekly podcast and video interviews focusing on women both working at and inspired by Marvel. (Thursdays)

Marvel’s Voices

Spotlighting different perspectives on the entertainment industry in Marvel and beyond, this bi-weekly series of interviews by Angelique Roche will be released as a podcast and video clips. (Thursdays)

This Week in Marvel

A new incarnation of the weekly look at Marvel news across its multiple platforms and media — the title was originally used for an audio podcast in 2011 — hosted by Ryan Penagos and Jamie Frevele. (Fridays.)

Additionally, existing shows Marvel Top Ten and Marvel 101 will release on Mondays and Wednesdays, respectively.

“Marvel New Media is focused on nurturing a more intimate and approachable relationship with both our super fans and casual fans by embracing and refreshing Marvel’s fundamental brand attributes, and by redefining how those fans experience the Marvel Universe across all platforms,” Dan Silver, vice president, head of platforms and content for Marvel New Media, said in a statement following the panel. “As we launch and expand these new digital series, we will be introducing fans to a whole new perspective of the brand to reflect the core values of Marvel, our heroes, and extending into the real-life superheroes that inspire us every day.”

As counterintuitive as it may seem, Eat the Universe isn't even Marvel's first attempt at a food show; as recently as 2014, the company launched 3 Course Comics with CB Cebulski, a food-and-chat show hybrid featuring the man who, these days, is the editor-in-chief of Marvel's comic book line: