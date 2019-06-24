Marvel Launches High School Play Program Featuring Thor, Ms. Marvel and Squirrel Girl

As if dominating movie theaters wasn’t enough, Marvel is about to move into high school theater as well. The publisher has announced a partnership with theatrical publisher Samuel French to offer three one-act plays featuring Marvel characters created specifically for the high school market under the umbrella banner Marvel Spotlight.

The three one-act plays that make up Marvel Spotlight will be Christian Borle’s Hammered: A Thor & Loki Play; Karen Zacarías' Squirrel Girl Goes to College: A Squirrel Girl Play; and Masi Asare's Mirror of Most Value: A Ms. Marvel Play.

They will focus less on the visual effects of each hero’s powers, and more on the emotional journey undergone in each story. The official site for the program describes the stories as being “of ordinary people doing extraordinary things.”

Plays will be offered with license fees of $75 per performance for one play, or $125 per performance for two or more.

“Over the last 80 years, the Marvel Universe has grown to inspire billions across the globe by telling relatable, personal stories reflecting the world outside our window," said Marvel VP creative and content development Stephen Wacker. "With these amazing plays and this uncanny group of talented playwrights, we hope to give the next generation of Marvel fans a chance to bring those stories to life and explore what it means to be a superhero right in their own backyard.”

Marvel Spotlight, the brand being used for the program, is a re-purposing of a name first used in 1971 for an anthology series showcasing lesser-known characters in the hope of spinning them off into an ongoing title with an established fanbase. (The motorcycling Ghost Rider first appeared in that series.) The title was revived in the mid-2000s as a promotional magazine for upcoming comic book series.