Marvel Launching New 'Hawkeye' Comic Book Series in January

More surprisingly, it sees Barton placed back in the spotlight as Marvel’s primary Hawkeye for the first time in four years, at the same time as Kate Bishop — the character who’s been using the name in 2016’s Hawkeye comic book series and the follow-up West Coast Avengers series, which ended earlier this year — is preparing for her own Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the aforementioned Disney+ series.

In Marvel’s comic book canon, she and Barton have been sharing the Hawkeye identity for a number of years (the two co-headlined the previous two Hawkeye series before the 2016 launch), with Barton being increasingly pushed toward a background role before this point.

Hawkeye: Freefall is just one of a raft of new comic book launches for Marvel in January 2020, alongside new series for Thor, the Guardians of the Galaxy and Iron Man, all announced at New York Comic Con earlier this month, and Avengers/Defenders: Tarot, a flashback series teaming the two classic teams against, in Marvel’s words, “a labyrinth of pain, destruction and madness courtesy of the Infernal Ichor of Ish’lzog.”

