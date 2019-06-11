Marvel Launching 'Strikeforce' Team Comic Starring Blade and Winter Soldier

Sometimes, superheroes aren’t willing to do what it takes to take down the bad guys. This fall, that will change with the launch of Marvel’s latest team of comic book antiheroes, Strikeforce.

The new series is the latest in a long line of Marvel super-teams created to do dirty work, with previous examples including multiple iterations of X-Force and the 2012 reboot of Thunderbolts; in May, Marvel launched the Savage Avengers comic book series, described by executive editor Tom Brevoort as featuring “all of the biggest badasses of the Marvel Universe brought together uneasily in one explosive series.”

Strikeforce, according to Marvel, will focus on a team of heroes “join[ing] forces for a monsterrific bloodbath,” with members of the team including Spider-Woman, Blade and the Winter Soldier. The series will be written by Tini Howard, with art from German Paralta.

Although the title Strikeforce isn’t as well known a title as Avengers or X-Men, this won’t be the first time Marvel has used it to title a series; the current War of the Realms event storyline has featured three separate series using the title — War of the Realms: Strikeforce — The Land of Giants, War of the Realms: Strikeforce — The War Avengers and War of the Realms: Strikeforce — The Dark Elf Realm — and, decades earlier, the company published a science fiction series titled Strikeforce: Morituri set outside of the mainstream Marvel Universe.

Strikeforce launches in September, alongside a new Natasha Romanoff comic, Web of Black Widow, by Jody Houser and Stephen Mooney.