Comic-Con: Marvel Legends Defenders Get San Diego Exclusive Treatment (First-Look)

Marvel’s Defenders will be one of the shining stars of Hasbro’s San Diego Comic-Con exclusives.

The characters — including Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Daredevil, Iron Fist and Colleen Wing — are featured in the Marvel Legends Series Defenders Rail Authority 5-Pack.

The six-inch figures come with multiple points of articulation and have detailed stylings. The pack also comes with five accessories.

Like all Hasbro convention exclusives, the original packaging is a key part of the appeal and this one is a fun one: underground New York City public transit.

Exclusive toys are one of the hallmarks of San Diego Comic-Con, which runs July 19 to July 22. Fans line up by the thousands for these exclusive offerings from plaything giants Hasbro, Mattel and Lego.

The toys don’t hit Amazon or Target and are only be available at this convention (or a few others sometimes) or online for a limited time. Because once they’re gone, they’re gone.

Members of The Defenders are currently in the spotlight due to the Marvel's popular Netflix shows, now in various seasons.

The Defenders Rail Authority pack will be on sale for $124.99.