Marvel to Make Podcasts for SiriusXM

Among the shows that Marvel is creating for SiriusXM are four, 10-episode scripted series featuring Wolverine, Hawkeye, Black Widow and Star-Lord. A fifth series that will see the characters team up is also in the works. The unscripted series will look at Marvel's long history through a modern-day lens and include talk shows and series dedicated to popular Marvel franchises. One project in the works will be an interview series with celebrity guests.

"Powerful stories are read, seen and heard — and we believe audio is the next natural step to bring the Marvel Universe to fans around the world," said Marvel Entertainment president Dan Buckley. "Storytelling has always been at the heart of Marvel's success, and SiriusXM and Pandora have the right platform and expertise to bring Marvel's rich tapestry of stories to listeners in a whole new way. We are excited to introduce an impressive roster of programming with SiriusXM and Pandora, and we can't wait to share more details in the weeks and months to come."

Marvel had been shopping the slate to podcast platforms for several months. While it is a coup for SiriusXM, which is making its first big push into podcasting, the deal does not give the company ownership of the shows, which will be released more widely after a window of exclusivity.

Marvel and SiriusXM first partnered in August on a music channel, Marvel's 80th: The Road to Marvel Comics #1000, which was available on SiriusXM and Pandora for a limited time.

"Whether in movies, TV or other media, Marvel has been a success everywhere it goes, employing a level of quality and pop culture brilliance that organically draws massive audiences, and they are bringing that creative genius to SiriusXM and Pandora," said SiriusXM president and content chief Scott Greenstein. "We chose Marvel for our first major foray into creating original podcasts, and are thrilled to have Marvel create new audio programming and curate top quality podcasts for SiriusXM and Pandora. Under our new creative collaboration with Marvel, we'll now provide our subscribers and listeners and Marvel fans a breadth and depth of podcasts that will be an immersive adventure into the iconic Marvel universe."

This is not Marvel’s first foray into podcasting, though it is the company’s largest deal in the space to date. Marvel has made three shows with Stitcher, including two Wolverine projects and the soon-to-launch Marvels. Sitcher is debuting the 10-episode Marvels exclusively on its service this fall.

The Marvel shows, which are expected to roll out weekly beginning in 2020, will be available to SiriusXM subscribers with streaming access via connected devices as well as Pandora users on the music streamer's free and subscription services.