Marvel Partners with Scholastic for Young Reader Graphic Novels

The new graphic novel program follows a line of Marvel prose titles from Scholastic, which launched in May this year with Nic Stone’s Shuri: A Black Panther Novel; a second title, Avengers Assembly: Orientation, by Preeti Chhibber, is scheduled for release in August.

“After launching our prose novels with Scholastic earlier this year, we’ve seen a huge demand for more Marvel stories and entry points into the Marvel Universe,” Sven Larsen, Marvel vice president of licensed publishing, said in a statement. “These middle grade OGNs are the perfect next step to bring more readers in with the visual storytelling Marvel fans know and love. We’re thrilled to build our collaboration with Scholastic and tell brand-new stories that represent the world around us, both through our characters and the creative teams behind them. We can’t wait to introduce you to this next chapter for Marvel’s heroes.”

The Graphix licensing deal follows Marvel Entertainment licensing single issue young reader comic book publishing to IDW Publishing in 2018. Marvel’s primary competitor, DC, has been finding critical and sales success with its own YA and middle reader graphic novel titles since early 2019.