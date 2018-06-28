Black Panther Joins Roster of Marvel Heroes in New Oculus VR Game

'Marvel Powers United VR' will allow players to step into the role of their favorite heroes in a new co-op experience.

The king has arrived.

King T'Challa, aka Black Panther, is the latest hero to join the upcoming co-op VR game Marvel Powers United VR. The new title — from Marvel Games, Oculus Studios and Sanzaru games — has already announced playable, fan favorite superheroes such as Captain Marvel, the Hulk, Rocket Raccoon, Thor and Deadpool. Black Panther is among Marvel's most popular characters, with the Wakandan king's solo movie earning $1.3 billion globally.

Available on Oculus VR on July 26, the game puts the player in control of their favorite Marvel heroes. From a first-person viewpoint, gamers can unleash the iconic powers of the respective hero as they move freely through recognizable environments from the Marvel Universe.

It's not just heroes who will join the fight, however, as Guardians of the Galaxy baddie Ronan the Accuser and trickster god Loki have also been announced.

The game will also feature unlockable content such as alternate outfits and custom comic covers. The game can be played as a single-player experience or through co-op with other players, offering the option of forming your own super team, à la the Avengers.

Marvel Powers United VR can be preordered here for $39.99. The news comes as Marvel Studios is gearing up to release Ant-Man and The Wasp. The Paul Rudd-Evangeline Lilly film opens on July 6.