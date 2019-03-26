Marvel Prepares to "Avenge the Fallen" in New 'Avengers: Endgame' Posters

With the release of Avengers: Endgame just a month away as of today, new character posters spotlighting the various heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have debuted on social media, offering a reminder of who’s still active — and redefining the name of the franchise in the process.

Each of the posters spotlights one of the MCU’s heroes — including some unexpected choices; Jon Favreau’s Happy Hogan gets one, as does Tom Hiddleston’s Loki — in a portrait with each hero looking off camera, with a simple color code: Those active during at the time of Endgame’s opening — i.e., those who survived Thanos' Snap — are in full color, while those turned to dust are black and white.

As part of this, at least one casualty was confirmed for the first time: Shuri gets a black and white poster, meaning that, although it happened off-screen, she was killed as part of the Snapture. Sorry, everyone that hoped she would secretly be the new Black Panther.

All posters feature the tagline “Avenge the Fallen,” which both offers a new definition of the Avengers title and a callback to 2012’s first Avengers movie, wherein a defiant Tony Stark told Loki, “If we can’t protect the Earth, you can be damn sure we’ll avenge it.” Of course, this time, the stakes are far bigger than just the Earth, with the entire universe — or, at least, 50 percent of it — up for grabs.

Avengers: Endgame opens April 26. Below, a range of the tweets revealing the posters.