Marvel to Relaunch 'Iron Man' Comic Series in September

by Graeme McMillan
Television writer Christopher Cantwell will take over the destiny of Tony Stark in the upcoming series.
Courtesy of Alex Ross/Marvel Entertainment
Television writer Christopher Cantwell will take over the destiny of Tony Stark in the upcoming series.

This September, Marvel Entertainment’s armored Avenger is getting back to basics, with a relaunch of its Iron Man comic book series headlined by Halt and Catch Fire co-creator Christopher Cantwell.

The new series, simply called Iron Man — the first time that title has been used since 2014, with subsequent series adopting modifiers, including Superior Iron Man, Invincible Iron Man and International Iron Man — will see Cantwell and artist CAFU (Jane Foster: Valkyrie) bring Tony Stark back to the fore after the current Iron Man 2020 series, in which Tony has been replaced by his half-brother, Arno Stark.

“I’m over the moon about getting a shot at writing the Golden Avenger,” Cantwell said in a statement. “Since Bob Layton’s art in the 1980s captured my imagination as a kid, I’ve been fascinated by Iron Man, and in this new story run I’m aiming to explore the question: who should Iron Man be today? An angel? A god? Or just a humble man? Tony’s going to try and strip the idea of Iron Man all the way down to its metal core, something that will constantly be at odds with his giant ego. We’ll see if he can truly keep his arrogant self-image in check, even as others with god complexes set their sights on the entire universe.”

As only fits Tony Stark’s entire modus operandi, this new beginning is accompanied by a new suit of armor, this time designed by superstar artist Alex Ross (Kingdom Come, Marvels). Ross also provides cover artwork for the first issue of the series. The new armor, and CAFU’s art from the series’ first issue, is previewed in an announcement trailer for the title, below.

Iron Man No. 1 is scheduled for release in September.

