Marvel to Relaunch Iron Man, Thor and Guardians of the Galaxy in 2020

Cates’ new Thor duties means that he’ll be stepping down from his current post as Guardians of the Galaxy writer, leading to a relaunch of that title as well. Al Ewing, writer of the acclaimed Immortal Hulk, will take up the reins alongside Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man artist Juann Cabal, as the Guardians have to return from retirement to keep the galaxy safe from an unexpected threat: the Gods of Olympus, reborn with a new mission to bring war to the cosmos.

While both Thor and the Guardians receive new series with new creative teams and new storylines, Iron Man’s new series is something altogether different: Iron Man 2020 sees Dan Stott and Christos Gage continue as writers of the character from their Tony Stark: Iron Man series, and continue the long-running storyline of an artificial intelligence rebellion, but two things are all-new, instead. Firstly, Pete Woods (DC’s Red Hood) comes on board as artist, and secondly, there’s a new character under the helmet: Arno Stark, Tony’s adoptive brother.

It should be noted that the original incarnation of Arno Stark was Tony Stark’s cousin from an alternate future 2020, with the character debuting in 1984’s Machine Man No. 2. More importantly, that version of Arno Stark was most definitely not a good guy, which might be a hint for what to expect from the new Iron Man 2020 series when it launches early next year.

The panel also announced Marvels X, a new six-issue series acting as a prequel to the cult Earth X trilogy, with writers Alex Ross and Jim Krueger returning and artist Velibor Stanojevic taking the place of original trilogy artist Doug Braithwaite.