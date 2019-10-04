HEAT VISION

Marvel to Relaunch 'Star Wars' Comic With Time Jump

by Graeme McMillan
The new series will take place between 'The Empire Strikes Back' and 'Return of the Jedi.'
RB Silva/Marvel Entertainment
The new series will take place between 'The Empire Strikes Back' and 'Return of the Jedi.'

Marvel’s best-selling Star Wars comic book series is headed into new territory this January — although fans may find the destination not entirely unfamiliar. After four years of stories set between A New Hope and The Empire Strikes Back, the comic book series will begin anew in the period immediately following Empire with a new creative team.

The series — to be titled, simply, Star Wars — will come from Star Wars: Darth Vader’s Charles Soule and artist Jesús Saiz, with R.B. Silva (Powers of X) providing covers.

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown

Plot details for the new series remain under wraps, but one of the few teases Marvel has released is that Luke, Leia, Lando and Chewbacca will have a new Imperial threat to deal with, beyond even the constant presence of both Darth Vader and the Emperor: they’ll also have to contend with Imperial Commander Zahra, the “cunning and vengeful” leader of the Tarkin’s Will, an Imperial vessel with a particularly foreboding name.

This isn’t the first time that Marvel has told comic book stories set between the 1980 and 1983 cinematic installments of the Star Wars saga; the contemporaneous comic book series of that era filled in the blanks between movies, sending Lando and Chewbacca in search of Boba Fett while Luke and Leia tried to build new alliances between the Rebellion and new alien races. It’s unclear whether or not any of those story beats will be revisited in the new series.

Star Wars No. 1 will be released in January.

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. New 'Inspector Gadget' Live-Action Movie In the Works From Disney (Exclusive)
    by Borys Kit
  2. DC to Launch New 'Amethyst' Comic Book Series for 2020
    by Graeme McMillan
View All
  1. by Graeme McMillan
  2. by Graeme McMillan
  3. by Ryan Parker
  4. by Graeme McMillan
  5. by Graeme McMillan
LATEST NEWS
1.
Marvel to Relaunch 'Star Wars' Comic With Time Jump
by Graeme McMillan
2.
'Jersey Shore' Star Arrested in L.A. After Struggle
by the Associated Press
3.
TV Ratings: Premiere Week's Biggest 3-Day Viewing Gains
by Rick Porter
4.
Rachel Maddow Joins The CW's 'Batwoman' (Exclusive)
by Lesley Goldberg
5.
Philip Gips, Designer of Posters for 'Alien,' 'Rosemary's Baby' and 'Downhill Racer,' Dies at 88
by Mike Barnes