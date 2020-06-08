HEAT VISION

Marvel to Release Delayed 'Free Comic Book Day' Issues in July

by Graeme McMillan
Special free 'X-Men' and 'Spider-Man' issues will appear in comic book stores in mid-July.
Pepe Larraz/Marvel Entertainment
Special free 'X-Men' and 'Spider-Man' issues will appear in comic book stores in mid-July.

With this year’s traditional Free Comic Book Day celebration indefinitely postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Marvel Entertainment has announced that its two titles initially planned to be part of the event will be released as standalone issues in July.

Free Comic Book Day 2020: X-Men will hit the stands first, featuring a new story by current X-Men head writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Pepe Larraz (House of X) setting up the forthcoming X of Swords publishing event; Tom Taylor and Iban Coello contribute a second, unidentified, story.

Heat Vision breakdown

A week later, Free Comic Book Day 2020: Spider-Man/Venom will also feature two stories, one from the Venom creative team of Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman, and a second from Black Cat writer Jed Mackay and artist Patrick Gleason. According to Marvel, both stories are “connected to the major storylines” upcoming in the Amazing Spider-Man, Venom and Black Cat titles.

The X-Men issue has an in-store date of July 15, with Spider-Man/Venom scheduled for July 22.

Free Comic Book Day 2020 had originally been scheduled for May 2, before being postponed because of store closures and a distributor shutdown resulting from the coronavirus. Marvel isn’t the first publisher to choose to release its Free Comic Book Day title independent of a rescheduled event; Vault Comics shared Brandon Sanderson’s Dark One on The Hollywood Reporter last week.

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. How Writer Gary Whitta Crafted a Joker Story Set After Batman's Death
    by Graeme McMillan
  2. Jon Favreau Offers 'The Mandalorian' Season 2 Update
    by Aaron Couch
View All
  1. by Richard Newby
  2. by Graeme McMillan
  3. by Brian Davids
  4. by Graeme McMillan
  5. by Graeme McMillan
LATEST NEWS
1.
Marvel to Release Delayed 'Free Comic Book Day' Issues in July
by Graeme McMillan
2.
Trump's Walk of Fame Star Completely Blacked Out by Protesters
by Ryan Parker
3.
'Masked Singer' Producer Lands Celebrity Talent Show at TBS
by Rick Porter
4.
Why Producer Mike Medavoy Quit Twitter: "It Makes Me Sick"
by Chris Gardner
5.
'The King of Staten Island': Film Review
by Jon Frosch