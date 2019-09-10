Marvel Reveals New Details About 'Incoming!' Comic Book Special

According to Marvel, the thread connecting the different elements in the issue is a “mysterious murder [which] brings together the heroes of the Marvel Universe in the search for a killer.” The issue is described as “the closing chapter to Marvel’s 80th year,” and something that “will connect the dots of everything that happened in 2019 and propel the narrative into the year that is to come.”

Multiple previews for the issue have shown a number of characters that will appear in the issue, including Iron Man, the Fantastic Four, the Avengers, the Champions and, most interesting of all, the Masked Raider, who was introduced in the closing pages of Marvel Comics No. 1000.

Price point and page count of the issue remain unknown for now. Incoming! will be released digitally and in comic book stores Dec. 26.

Incoming! was just one of a number of new launches announced by Marvel for a December release; also debuting that month will be a new Doctor Strange series, Doctor Strange, Surgeon Supreme, and a new Peter Porker, the Spectacular Spider-Ham series, featuring one of the breakout characters from last December’s Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse movie.