HEAT VISION

Marvel Reveals New Details About 'Incoming!' Comic Book Special

by Graeme McMillan
For the comic book universe, 2020 will start a week early.
Patrick Gleason/Marvel Entertainment
For the comic book universe, 2020 will start a week early.

Marvel Entertainment has revealed more information about Incoming!, its year-end special issue that has been teased across the last week in multiple press releases, and will launch the company’s publishing agenda for 2020.

As was suspected, Incoming! will be an anthology release with contributions from a number of creators, including Dan Slott, Chip Zdarsky, Kelly Thompson, Eve L. Ewing and Marvel Comics No. 1000 mastermind Al Ewing.

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown

According to Marvel, the thread connecting the different elements in the issue is a “mysterious murder [which] brings together the heroes of the Marvel Universe in the search for a killer.” The issue is described as “the closing chapter to Marvel’s 80th year,” and something that “will connect the dots of everything that happened in 2019 and propel the narrative into the year that is to come.”

Multiple previews for the issue have shown a number of characters that will appear in the issue, including Iron Man, the Fantastic Four, the Avengers, the Champions and, most interesting of all, the Masked Raider, who was introduced in the closing pages of Marvel Comics No. 1000.

Price point and page count of the issue remain unknown for now. Incoming! will be released digitally and in comic book stores Dec. 26.

Incoming! was just one of a number of new launches announced by Marvel for a December release; also debuting that month will be a new Doctor Strange series, Doctor Strange, Surgeon Supreme, and a new Peter Porker, the Spectacular Spider-Ham series, featuring one of the breakout characters from last December’s Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse movie.

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. Marvel to Expand Relationship With 'Conan' Owners
    by Graeme McMillan
  2. Paramount Picks Up Comic Book Movie 'Harbinger' From Sony (Exclusive)
    by Borys Kit
View All
  1. by Graeme McMillan
  2. by Richard Newby
  3. by Graeme McMillan
  4. by Borys Kit
  5. by Graeme McMillan
LATEST NEWS
1.
Streamys Brand Awards Name 2019 Winners
by THR Staff
2.
Sienna Miller Talks Taking the Lead in 'American Woman'
by Rhonda Richford
3.
Toronto: 'The Laundromat' Is Unlikely to Be Among Netflix's Top Priorities This Awards Season
by Scott Feinberg
4.
Jeffrey Epstein Witnessed With Underage Girls Last Year, Report Says
by the Associated Press
5.
'Color Out of Space': Film Review | TIFF 2019
by Deborah Young