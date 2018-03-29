Marvel Revives 'Fantastic Four' Comic Book Series

The new series will be the first time the team has appeared in comics since 2016.

Ending months of teasing, Marvel Entertainment on Thursday confirmed it is resurrecting the Fantastic Four as a comic book property with the August relaunch of the series, by Dan Slott and Sara Pichelli.

The new series will be the first time the entire team — which launched the Marvel line in 1961 — has appeared in comics since the 2016 end of Secret Wars, which left Mr. Fantastic and the Invisible Woman outside of the traditional Marvel Universe. (The other two members, the Thing and the Human Torch, have appeared in other series, including The Invincible Iron Man and Marvel Two-in-One, since then.) The previous Fantastic Four comic book ended in April 2015.

The announcement was made by the company’s editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski via Marvel’s Twitter account:

“It’s the right time, and we wanted the right team to do it, and we wanted the right story to get across,” Cebulski said about the relaunched title. The reboot will be part of Marvel’s Fresh Start, the company’s latest relaunch for its superhero comic book line, following October’s stalled Marvel Legacy initiative.