Marvel Revives Infinity Stones For New Comic Book Storyline

The eight-part 'Infinite Destinies' will run from June through September.

A year after being at the heart of Avengers: Endgame, the the biggest movie of all time, the Infinity Stones are making a comeback to Marvel’s comic book universe in Infinite Destinies, an eight-part storyline running through multiple series this summer.

The story will team long-standing Marvel heroes with characters who have been introduced across the past few years, each of whom may have an existing connection with one of the Stones, which have been spread throughout the universe since the climax of the 2018 comic book series Infinity Wars. The whereabouts of some of the Stones are known; the Reality Stone, for example, has recently merged with anti-hero Star in her own miniseries. (She’ll show up in the final chapter of the storyline, according to marvel.)

Heat Vision breakdown

"The Infinity Stones have found new homes — as people!” said writer Jed MacKay, who’ll launch the story with Iron Man Annual No. 1. “Infinite Destinies is the next chapter in the story of the Infinity Stones and the people they've bonded with — and the powers in the Marvel Universe who are taking interest in these powerful new players." Each of the eight issues — Iron Man Annual, Captain America Annual, Thor Annual, Black Cat Annual, Avengers Annual, Miles Morales: Spider-Man Annual, Guardians of the Galaxy Annual and Amazing Spider-Man Annual — will also feature a chapter of a second storyline, “Brothers in Arms,” re-teaming Nick Fury and Agent Coulson in contemporary comic continuity. Infinite Destinies begins this June.