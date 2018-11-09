Hasbro Dolls Will Re-Create Classic Marvel Covers This Winter

In a cross-promotional effort, Marvel Entertainment will publish a series of variant editions of comic books this December featuring Hasbro’s Marvel Rising dolls, based on the Marvel Entertainment’s all-ages initiative focusing on younger heroes. Yes, the synergy is just a little confusing.

According to Marvel, four December issues, and one in January — Champions No. 27, The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl No. 39, Captain America No. 6, Defenders: The Best Defense No. 1 and Avengers No. 12 — will be released with alternate covers that are recreations of classic Marvel covers from the past five decades, with specially-posed dolls from Hasbro’s toyline taking the place of the comic book characters.

In a statement underscoring the element of promotion for the Hasbro toys inherent in the concept, Marvel’s VP of Content and Character Development Sana Amanat said, “These covers are such a wonderful way of celebrating Marvel Rising while honoring the legacy of the great Marvel heroes that came before. They’re a true testament to the vastness of the Marvel Universe and the incredible way they can come to life with these amazingly awesome Hasbro action dolls. I wish I had these when I was a kid!"

Marvel’s announcement of the promotion helpfully adds, “The entire line-up of Hasbro’s Marvel Rising Action Dolls are available exclusively at Target!”

The covers being homaged are 1973’s Captain Marvel No. 29 (Champions), 1982’s Wolverine No. 1 (Squirrel Girl), 1964’s Avengers No. 4 (Captain America), 1968’s Nick Fury, Agent of SHIELD No. 4 (Defenders) and 2005’s The New Avengers No. 7 (Avengers).

The first of the covers to be released will be Champions No. 27 and The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl No. 39, both scheduled released Dec. 12.