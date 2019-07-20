Marvel Rolls Out Six New Comic Book Series as 'X-Men' Franchise Relaunches
At a packed panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday afternoon, Marvel Entertainment ended months of speculation by revealing the future of the X-Men comic book franchise in the wake of the line-wide relaunch. Six new series — each reviving a title from the history of the X-Men property — were announced, along with character line-ups and creative teams.
Jonathan Hickman, the main creative behind the relaunch and writer of launch series House of X — beginning this Wednesday — and Powers of X, said that, even though Marvel was announcing titles and creative teams, he didn’t want to talk about the concepts behind each title. ““If I had my way, I was do no PR, I would do no marketing, and you guys would freak out or stone us, but that’s not the way we do things,” he said.
The new titles, as revealed by Hickman, X-Men senior editor Jordan White, Marvel editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski, and executive editor Nick Lowe, were:
X-Men
Written by Jonathan Hickman, with art by Lenil Francis Yu
Eschewing a traditional team line-up, the series will be “kind of a tour de force of the X-Men world,” according to Hickman. (October 2019)
Excalibur
Written by Tini Howard, interior art by Marcus To, covers by Mahmud Asrar
Featuring Rogue, Gambit, Jubilee, Rictor, and Apocalypse, the team will feature a brand new Captain Britain — who happens to be Betsy Braddock, the sister of the original Captain Britain. (October 2019)
Marauders
Written by Gerry Duggan, interior art by Matteo Lolli, covers by Russel Dauterman
Featuring Kitty Pryde, Emma Frost, Storm, Pyro, Bishop, and Iceman, the series is “a perfect example of taking a name you’re familiar with and a bunch of characters and it looks like nonsense,” said Hickman. “If we told you what the pitch is right now, you wouldn’t understand.” (October 2019)
New Mutants
Written by Jonathan Hickman and Ed Brisson, with art by Rod Reis
“When you see the roster, you’re going to be like, ‘Jonathan’s doing that bit,’” Hickman teased, “And I am. I’ve been waiting a really long time to write it, and it’s going to be really good.” Brisson will co-write the first issue of the series and then take over as solo writer with the series’ second storyline. (November 2019)
Fallen Angels
Written by Bryan Edward Hill, interior art by Szymon Kudranski, cover by Ashley Witter
Little was revealed about the series beyond the character listing of X-23, Cable and Psylocke, aside from the panel making pains to point out that Psylocke is not the same character who has used that name since the mid-1980s. (November 2019)
X-Force
Written by Benjamin Percy, interior art by Joshua Caesura, cover by Dustin Weaver
The traditional X-Men black ops concept has a whole set-up, combining an intelligence operation and a… more deadly one. Characters involved include Jean Grey, Beast, Sage, Wolverine, Kid Omega and Domino. (November 2019)
White and Hickman teased that, although these six series were all that was being announced today, more X-Men titles would be added as the relaunch continues. “We have a whole bunch of wave 2 books — or is that wave 3? — that we’re going to talk about not too far away from now,” Hickman said. “It’s really going to be a big X-Men world,” White added.
