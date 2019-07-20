Marvel Rolls Out Six New Comic Book Series as 'X-Men' Franchise Relaunches

The new titles, as revealed by Hickman, X-Men senior editor Jordan White, Marvel editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski, and executive editor Nick Lowe, were:

X-Men

Written by Jonathan Hickman, with art by Lenil Francis Yu

Eschewing a traditional team line-up, the series will be “kind of a tour de force of the X-Men world,” according to Hickman. (October 2019)

Excalibur

Written by Tini Howard, interior art by Marcus To, covers by Mahmud Asrar

Featuring Rogue, Gambit, Jubilee, Rictor, and Apocalypse, the team will feature a brand new Captain Britain — who happens to be Betsy Braddock, the sister of the original Captain Britain. (October 2019)

Marauders

Written by Gerry Duggan, interior art by Matteo Lolli, covers by Russel Dauterman

Featuring Kitty Pryde, Emma Frost, Storm, Pyro, Bishop, and Iceman, the series is “a perfect example of taking a name you’re familiar with and a bunch of characters and it looks like nonsense,” said Hickman. “If we told you what the pitch is right now, you wouldn’t understand.” (October 2019)

New Mutants

Written by Jonathan Hickman and Ed Brisson, with art by Rod Reis

“When you see the roster, you’re going to be like, ‘Jonathan’s doing that bit,’” Hickman teased, “And I am. I’ve been waiting a really long time to write it, and it’s going to be really good.” Brisson will co-write the first issue of the series and then take over as solo writer with the series’ second storyline. (November 2019)

Fallen Angels

Written by Bryan Edward Hill, interior art by Szymon Kudranski, cover by Ashley Witter

Little was revealed about the series beyond the character listing of X-23, Cable and Psylocke, aside from the panel making pains to point out that Psylocke is not the same character who has used that name since the mid-1980s. (November 2019)

X-Force

Written by Benjamin Percy, interior art by Joshua Caesura, cover by Dustin Weaver

The traditional X-Men black ops concept has a whole set-up, combining an intelligence operation and a… more deadly one. Characters involved include Jean Grey, Beast, Sage, Wolverine, Kid Omega and Domino. (November 2019)

White and Hickman teased that, although these six series were all that was being announced today, more X-Men titles would be added as the relaunch continues. “We have a whole bunch of wave 2 books — or is that wave 3? — that we’re going to talk about not too far away from now,” Hickman said. “It’s really going to be a big X-Men world,” White added.