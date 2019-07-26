Marvel Sets 80th Birthday Celebration Plans
Marvel Entertainment has started its birthday celebrations a little early, releasing new artwork from comic book artist Adam Kubert to coincide with the announcement of a week of activations, releases and events to mark the 80th anniversary of the company next month.
“Going back to Marvel’s inception in 1939, Marvel Comics No. 1 was the spark that led to the Marvel Universe we know today,” Dan Buckley, president of Marvel Entertainment, said in a statement. “As one of the most influential milestones in Marvel history, Aug. 31 is the perfect day to officially honor Marvel’s birthday.”
The weeklong celebration of the anniversary will include events at comic book stores and other retailers, including Amazon, as well as Disney Store, Box Lunch and FYE locations, as well as the release of exclusive merchandise and a series of activations and giveaways. Also planned for that week is the release of Marvel Comics No. 1000, the oversized special issue in which each page is created by a different creative team.
“For myself and almost every other comic book fan around the world, Marvel’s beloved comics and characters have been a part of our lives for as long as we can remember. But it all started with the Human Torch. As we salute Marvel’s 80th anniversary this year, we’re excited to celebrate Marvel’s official birthday,” added Marvel editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski.
According to Marvel, more details of the celebration will be released in the coming weeks. The full artwork from Kubert can be seen below.
July 26, 2019 6:30am PTby Patrick Shanley
