Marvel Sets 80th Birthday Celebration Plans

The weeklong celebration of the anniversary will include events at comic book stores and other retailers, including Amazon, as well as Disney Store, Box Lunch and FYE locations, as well as the release of exclusive merchandise and a series of activations and giveaways. Also planned for that week is the release of Marvel Comics No. 1000, the oversized special issue in which each page is created by a different creative team.

“For myself and almost every other comic book fan around the world, Marvel’s beloved comics and characters have been a part of our lives for as long as we can remember. But it all started with the Human Torch. As we salute Marvel’s 80th anniversary this year, we’re excited to celebrate Marvel’s official birthday,” added Marvel editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski.

According to Marvel, more details of the celebration will be released in the coming weeks. The full artwork from Kubert can be seen below.