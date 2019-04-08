Marvel Sets New 'Loki' Comic Book Series

The new series will launch out of the current 'War of the Realms' comic book storyline this July.

It’s difficult to keep a trickster god out of the spotlight, which might explain why even getting torn in half by a mythical creature isn’t enough to stop Marvel Entertainment from launching a new Loki comic book series this July.

Spinning out of the just-launched War of the Realms comic book storyline — the first chapter of which featured Loki apparently being killed, although he’s returned from the dead on more than one occasion previously— the new series will feature him struggling with “a whole new set of responsibilities,” according to Marvel. That might explain why he’s seemingly juggling Thor’s hammer in the cover for the first issue by Ozgur Yildirim.

The new series will be written by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’s Daniel Kibblesmith, who’s penned a number of Marvel titles in recent years, most recently Black Panther vs. Deadpool; the series will feature art by Oscar Bazaldua. The news of the new comic book series comes months after news broke that Marvel would be making a solo Loki television series for streaming service Disney+.

This is far from the first solo series for Loki; the character starred in Loki: Agent of Asgard, which ran for 17 issues starting in 2014; before that there had been two separate Loki miniseries, as well as the character’s time as the protagonist of a critically acclaimed run of stories in the Journey Into Mystery series written by Kieron Gillen from 2011 through 2012.

Loki was one of two new series announced for a July launch on Marvel’s website Monday, with the other being another War of the Realms spin-off, Punisher Kill Krew, in which Frank Castle seeks to fulfill a promise made during that storyline; this series will come from Gerry Duggan and Juan Ferreyra.