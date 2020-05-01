Marvel Sets Return to Comic Book Stores With New Release Schedule

The new schedule is a significant change from the pre-shutdown schedule — titles that had previously been scheduled for April 1 have been pushed across the next few months, with some disappearing from the schedule entirely. (Both Black Widow No. 1 and Taskmaster No. 1, featuring characters from the now-rescheduled Black Widow movie, are notable by their absence.) The two prologue issues to Marvel’s intended summer event storyline, Empyre: Avengers No. 0 and Empyre: Fantastic Four No. 0, originally scheduled to be released simultaneously April 1, are now scheduled for June 24 and July 8, respectively.

In its announcement of the revised schedule, Marvel describes the new lineup as “a balanced release schedule for its comics and trade collections as the industry continues to restart distribution and comic shops begin to reopen and adapt to current social distancing policies,” adding that the company is releasing new comics “in the most thoughtful way we can for fans, creators, and the industry during these unpredictable times.”

The full revised Marvel release schedule through July 8 follows.

Wednesday, May 27:

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN No. 43

AVENGERS No. 33

MARAUDERS No. 10

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA No. 1

VENOM No. 25

Wednesday, June 3:

ASTONISHING X-MEN BY JOSS WHEDON & JOHN CASSADAY OMNIBUS HC

GHOST RIDER VOL. 1 TPB

MEPHISTO: [CLASSIC] TPB

SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK BY JOHN BYRNE OMNIBUS HC

SPIDER-MAN & VENOM: DOUBLE TROUBLE GN-TPB

SW DARTH VADER POSTER BOOK

THE AMAZING MARY JANE VOL. 1: DOWN IN FLAMES, UP IN SMOKE TPB

X-MEN VOL. 1 TPB

Wednesday, June 10:

BLACK CAT No. 11

DAREDEVIL No. 20

DEADPOOL No. 5

EXCALIBUR No. 10

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN No. 17

NEW MUTANTS No. 10

Wednesday, June 17:

CONAN: THE BOOK OF THOTH TPB

DAREDEVIL BY CHIP ZDARSKY VOL. 3 TPB

DAWN OF X VOL. 5 TPB

IRON MAN EPIC COLLECTION VOL. 17 TPB

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AVENGERS VOL. 20 HC

SILVER SURFER OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC (NEW PRINTING)

STAR WARS: AGE OF REBELLION HC

THE UNBEATABLE SQUIRREL GIRL: BIG SQUIRRELS DON’T CRY GN-TPB

Wednesday, June 24:

2020 RESCUE No. 2

CAPTAIN AMERICA: MARVELS SNAPSHOTS No. 1

EMPYRE No. 0 AVENGERS

IMMORTAL HULK No. 34

IRON MAN 2020 No. 4 FLUORESCENT

SPIDER-HAM No. 5

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS No. 3

THOR No. 5

AMAZING FANTASY OMNIBUS HC (NEW PRINTING)

FANTASTIC FOUR EPIC COLLECTION: NAME IS DOOM TPB

IRON MAN: THE ULTRON AGENDA TPB

MARVEL-VERSE: BLACK WIDOW GN-TPB

MORBIUS THE LIVING VAMPIRE OMNIBUS HC

YONDU TPB (JAN201055)

Wednesday, July 1:

DAWN OF X VOL. 6 TPB

EXCALIBUR TPB

INFINITY GAUNTLET MARVEL SELECT HC v MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN VOL. 3 HC

MARVEL'S BLACK WIDOW PRELUDE TPB

TIMELY'S GREATEST: THE GOLDEN AGE SUB-MARINER BY BILL EVERETT - THE POST-WAR YEARS OMNIBUS HC

WHAT IF? CLASSIC: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 4 TPB

X-MEN MILESTONES: MESSIAH WAR TPB

YOUNG AVENGERS BY GILLEN & MCKELVIE: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION TPB

Wednesday, July 8:

BLACK PANTHER AND THE AGENTS OF WAKANDA No. 8

DR. STRANGE No. 5

EMPYRE No. 0 FANTASTIC FOUR

GHOST RIDER No. 7

MARVELS X No. 4

STRANGE ACADEMY No. 2

X-FORCE No. 10

X-MEN: GOD LOVES, MAN KILLS EXTENDED CUT No. 1

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN BY NICK SPENCER VOL. 7 TPB

IMMORTAL HULK VOL 2 HC

MARAUDERS VOL. 1 TPB

MARVEL MONOGRAPH: THE ART OF FRANK CHO TPB

MARVEL'S SPIDER-MAN POSTER BOOK TPB

MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN (NEW PRINTING)

SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC

STAR WARS LEGENDS EPIC COLLECTION: LEGACY VOL. 3