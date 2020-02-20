Marvel Sets 'Non-Stop Spider-Man' Comic for This Summer

“Non-Stop Spider-Man is, for me, the best of what Marvel comics can be: relentless action, epic storytelling, mind-melting art, and relevant themes, all grounded by the heart and soul of one of my all-time favorite characters, Spider-Man,” Kelly said in a statement released by the publisher. “Chris and I want to redline your adrenaline and shatter your hearts, giggling the whole time. Please sign your waivers and gather your safety gear of choice before issue one comes out. I truly can't wait for this. Buckle up, Tigers.”

The series was announced at ComicsPRO, the annual meeting of comic book retailers and publishers currently taking place in Portland, Oregon. Also announced at the event by Marvel was a comic book adaptation of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker by Jody Houser and Will Sliney that will include new material unseen in the movie.

Both series will launch in June.