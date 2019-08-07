Marvel Sets 'Unstoppable Wasp' YA Prose Novel For 2020
The latest comic book series for Marvel Entertainment’s teenage revision of the Wasp may have ended last month, but that doesn’t mean that Nadia Van Dyne is about to disappear — instead, she’s merely switching media, with the announcement of a new Unstoppable Wasp prose novel just announced for 2020.
Nadia Van Dyne — the child of Hank Pym and his first wife, Maria Trovaya — was originally introduced in 2016’s Civil War II Free Comic Book Day release, before going on to appear in multiple comic book series across the past three years, including an Ant-Man and the Wasp miniseries and two runs of her solo Unstoppable Wasp title, both of which struggled to translate the character’s considerable online fanbase into comic store sales.
The new prose novel will be written by Sam Maggs — author of a number of non-fiction books including The Fangirl’s Guide to the Galaxy and Wonder Woman, as well as being a senior writer for Insomniac Games — and will be published through Disney’s Marvel Press imprint.
“I am thrilled and so honored to be taking the Unstoppable Wasp on her next adventure with Marvel Press,” Maggs told Marvel.com, which broke the news about the book. “Nadia Van Dyne’s scientific genius is matched only by her boundless optimism; she’s an incredible role model and exactly the kind of Super Hero I think we need right now.”
On Twitter, Maggs praised the work of comic book writer Jeremy Whitley and editor Alanna Smith in creating the cast she’ll be working with.
Seriously though, Nadia and her team are an absolute dream. A brilliant and diverse group of girls who work together to use science to fight crime?! Can you think of anything better?! I CANNOT!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/sovYPd1zhB— Sam Maggs, Agent of G.I.R.L. (@SamMaggs) August 7, 2019
The as-yet untitled book, which will be aimed at a YA audience, will be published in May 2020.
