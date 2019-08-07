Marvel Sets 'Unstoppable Wasp' YA Prose Novel For 2020

The new prose novel will be written by Sam Maggs — author of a number of non-fiction books including The Fangirl’s Guide to the Galaxy and Wonder Woman, as well as being a senior writer for Insomniac Games — and will be published through Disney’s Marvel Press imprint.

“I am thrilled and so honored to be taking the Unstoppable Wasp on her next adventure with Marvel Press,” Maggs told Marvel.com, which broke the news about the book. “Nadia Van Dyne’s scientific genius is matched only by her boundless optimism; she’s an incredible role model and exactly the kind of Super Hero I think we need right now.”

On Twitter, Maggs praised the work of comic book writer Jeremy Whitley and editor Alanna Smith in creating the cast she’ll be working with.

Seriously though, Nadia and her team are an absolute dream. A brilliant and diverse group of girls who work together to use science to fight crime?! Can you think of anything better?! I CANNOT!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/sovYPd1zhB — Sam Maggs, Agent of G.I.R.L. (@SamMaggs) August 7, 2019

The as-yet untitled book, which will be aimed at a YA audience, will be published in May 2020.