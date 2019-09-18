Marvel Shakes Up 'X-Men' Status Quo in 'House of X' Comic

The process of cloning mutants is, as might be expected, one that is at once overly-complicated and reliant on multiple characters whose appearances are sure to delight fans of the franchise, but the upshot is that cloned bodies are grown, before consciousnesses and memories are uploaded from Cerebro — which is updated on a regular basis, readers are told.

Although it’s purposefully left vague, the scene following the characters’ rebirth, where their returns are announced to mutants assembled in Krakoa, suggests that cloning the heroes is neither new information nor anything other than a cause for celebration. (That the issue ends with the many villains of the X-Men pledging to be loyal to Xavier only underscores the potential for danger and disaster in this new status quo — not to mention a moral rot in Xavier’s new worldview.)

The seeds of a disruption to the process are purposefully planted in the issue, suggesting that the resurrection/cloning fix isn’t going to exist forever, at least in its current state. But, for now, the subtext of superheroic deaths being temporary for market purposes has become, to a great extent, a textual element in the new reality for the X-Men.

House of X and its companion series, Powers of X, will wrap up by mid-October, heralding the Dawn of X launch of six ongoing comic book series further exploring the new status quo of the X-Men franchise.