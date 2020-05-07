Marvel Shifts Select Print Series to Digital-Only
As Marvel Entertainment continues to re-assess its publishing schedule in light of its temporary COVID-19-related shutdown, it has announced that a number of series currently mid-run will switch to digital-only publication.
As per Marvel, the following titles will be published as digital-only releases on May 13 and May 20, ahead of Marvel’s resumption of print releases: Ant-Man No. 4, Avengers of the Wastelands No. 4, Ghost-Spider No. 9, Ravencroft No. 4, 2020 Ironheart No. 1, Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Black Cat Strikes No. 4, Hawkeye: Freefall No. 5, and Star No. 4.
Heat Vision breakdown
Of the titles, Ant-Man, Avengers of the Wastelands, Ravencroft, Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Black Cat Strikes and Star were originally announced as five-issue titles. Hawkeye: Freefall was announced as a six-issue series, while Ghost-Spider was intended as an ongoing title. 2020 Ironheart was to run two issues. It’s unclear if future issues will be curtailed or published digitally, although Marvel’s announcement promised that these issues “will be available in print collections later this year,” suggesting that storylines will be completed in some form.
The announcement follows Marvel ”pausing” work on more than a third of its comic book output across the past month and a half.
Marvel’s print releases will resume May 27, following the return to comic book stores of other publishers, including Image Comics, Boom! Studios and more. DC returned to physical distribution last month.
