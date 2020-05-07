HEAT VISION

Marvel Shifts Select Print Series to Digital-Only

by Graeme McMillan
The move comes as the publisher re-assesses its schedule in the current COVID-19 era.
Detail from the cover for Ant-Man No. 4, one of the new digital-only releases.   |   Eduard Petrovich/Marvel Entertainment
The move comes as the publisher re-assesses its schedule in the current COVID-19 era.

As Marvel Entertainment continues to re-assess its publishing schedule in light of its temporary COVID-19-related shutdown, it has announced that a number of series currently mid-run will switch to digital-only publication.

As per Marvel, the following titles will be published as digital-only releases on May 13 and May 20, ahead of Marvel’s resumption of print releases: Ant-Man No. 4, Avengers of the Wastelands No. 4, Ghost-Spider No. 9, Ravencroft No. 4, 2020 Ironheart No. 1, Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Black Cat Strikes No. 4, Hawkeye: Freefall No. 5, and Star No. 4.

Heat Vision breakdown

Of the titles, Ant-Man, Avengers of the Wastelands, Ravencroft, Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Black Cat Strikes and Star were originally announced as five-issue titles. Hawkeye: Freefall was announced as a six-issue series, while Ghost-Spider was intended as an ongoing title. 2020 Ironheart was to run two issues. It’s unclear if future issues will be curtailed or published digitally, although Marvel’s announcement promised that these issues “will be available in print collections later this year,” suggesting that storylines will be completed in some form.

The announcement follows Marvel ”pausing” work on more than a third of its comic book output across the past month and a half.

Marvel’s print releases will resume May 27, following the return to comic book stores of other publishers, including Image Comics, Boom! Studios and more. DC returned to physical distribution last month.

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. Role-Playing Adventure 'PONG Quest' Launches on Nintendo Switch (Exclusive)
    by Trilby Beresford
  2. Korean Cult Hit 'Save the Green Planet!' Set for Remake from CJ Entertainment, Ari Aster's Square Peg
    by Patrick Brzeski
View All
  1. by Graeme McMillan
  2. by Mia Galuppo , Borys Kit
  3. by Borys Kit
  4. by Ryan Parker
  5. by Mia Galuppo
LATEST NEWS
1.
Marvel Shifts Select Print Series to Digital-Only
by Graeme McMillan
2.
TV Ratings: 'Masked Singer' Slips but Stays No. 1 in Demo
by Rick Porter
3.
Megyn Kelly Lands On-Camera Interview With Biden Accuser Tara Reade
by Jeremy Barr
4.
James Corden Responds to Pranksters Tricking Stars Into Appearing on Fake Late-Night Shows
by Katherine Schaffstall
5.
Ice Cube on Launching Shirt Fundraiser to Help "Silent Heroes" During Pandemic
by Katherine Schaffstall