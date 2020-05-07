Marvel Shifts Select Print Series to Digital-Only

Of the titles, Ant-Man, Avengers of the Wastelands, Ravencroft, Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Black Cat Strikes and Star were originally announced as five-issue titles. Hawkeye: Freefall was announced as a six-issue series, while Ghost-Spider was intended as an ongoing title. 2020 Ironheart was to run two issues. It’s unclear if future issues will be curtailed or published digitally, although Marvel’s announcement promised that these issues “will be available in print collections later this year,” suggesting that storylines will be completed in some form.

The announcement follows Marvel ”pausing” work on more than a third of its comic book output across the past month and a half.

Marvel’s print releases will resume May 27, following the return to comic book stores of other publishers, including Image Comics, Boom! Studios and more. DC returned to physical distribution last month.